WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at a South Florida high school and a university staged a large walkout as part of a nationwide protest to gun violence, while protesters in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood raised their voices against a state law that they unfaily targets undocumented immigrants.

7Skyforce hovered over dozens of students on the football field at South Broward High School, located at 1901 N. Federal Highway in Hollywood, Wednesday afternoon.

Around 100 students left their classrooms in protest as part of a nationwide call to combat gun violence in the wake of several incidents around the U.S., such as last week’s shooting in Nashville.

Students at Florida International University’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus in West Miami-Dade also rallied to bring awareness to gun violence.

“No more thoughts, no more prayers. We want to see action, we want to see results,” said Taina Patterson with FIU Students Demand Action.

The walkout and rally were part of a national call to action by the gun violence prevention group Everytown for Gun Safety.

The events took place on the heels of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signing into law new legislation that will allow Floridians to carry a concealed gun without a permit, beginning July 1.

Students who spoke with 7News said they’re deeply concerned by the new law.

“There’s less and less regulation, there’s no safety around these objects, and I think it’s repulsive, and it terrifies me,” said Nyah Chalker with FIU Students Demand Action.

Meanwhile, a protest centering around Florida’s immigration bills was held in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood. One of these bills would make it a felony to house or transport undocumented immigrants.

“It’s going to harm each and every single immigrant, family, people who are waiting for their asylum papers to get approved,” said demonstrator Yareliz Mendez Zamora. “People who are waiting and who have lived here for over 20 years, have made Florida their home, are being unjustly targeted by this legislation.”

The students at South Broward High eventually returned to their classrooms.

