SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida student received a special surprise at Zoo Miami in the form of a $10,000 scholarship.

Kathryn Treacy serves as an ambassador for the zoo by engaging with guests while providing information about wildlife. Her dream is to become a wildlife veterinarian.

On Friday, she thought she was heading to the zoo for an interview about a conservation project. Little did she know she would be leaving with the money from the Ron Magill Conservation Scholarship.

“Today was a big shocker to me, very surprising. I did not expect it whatsoever, and I am more than overjoyed right now,” she said.

Magill, the zoo’s communications director, said it’s inspiring to give something to this young woman who has already given so much to the zoo.

