Local school, teachers union officials respond to Florida Education commissioner’s call for Oct. 5 campus reopenings

MIAMI (WSVN) - Days after deciding to delay the start of in-person learning at South Florida schools until mid-October, school officials and members of the local teachers unions are responding to a letter from the state’s education commissioner calling for campuses to reopen by the beginning of next week.

Last week, school boards in Miami-Dade and Broward counties decided to stagger students’ return to brick-and-mortar classrooms starting Oct. 14.

“This has been the most difficult decision that I’ve had to make as a school board member,” said Miami-Dade School Board member Mari Tere Rojas.

When asked whether he would have an issue with the two-week delay, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said, “I have absolutely no problem.”

But Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran does.

Both districts received almost identical letters from Corcoran on Friday, the same day that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he was moving the entire state into Phase 3 of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with 7News on Monday, members of United Teachers of Dade and the Broward Teachers Union did not hold back when weighing in on Corcoran’s letter.

“We see this as an attack on local control from the governor,” said United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats.

“The commissioner of education is just wanting to get the last county that has been taking the extra precautions to get back in,” said Anna Fusco with the Broward Teachers Union.

In the letter, Corcoran wrote he has “grave concerns,” adding that “this blanket, district-wide decision directly contradicts the district’s reopening plan.”

“The plan, as approved by the state, did envision, if the county moves to Stage 2 and conditions allow it, then the schoolhouse model would begin on October 5th,” said Carvalho.

But at last week’s meeting in Miami-Dade, the board unanimously decided to delay to better prepare.

“Obviously, these additional days will allow us to continue to receive additional [personal protective equipment], to continue to inspect schools,” said Carvalho.

“We’re just making sure we’re complying with all of the best intentions and making sure people are going back with health and safety first and foremost,” said Fusco

Those additional days, Corcoran said in his letter, could be difficult for some students, like those with individual lesson plans, those who are experiencing violence or abuse at home and those facing food insecurity.

He went on to write, “The emergency order gives districts guaranteed funding beyond what would otherwise be available” specifically to address COVID-19.

These urgent circumstances, the commissioner said “we cannot and will not ignore.”

On Sunday, school leaders in Broward fired back at the commissioner, saying they are confused.

In a letter, they wrote, “The [Department of Education] approved the plan [Broward County Public Schools] submitted, which explicitly states …’The District anticipates needing to remain in the e-learning modality for the first quarter of instruction (ending October 16, 2020).'”

Their letter further stated, “We choose to move forward … and continue to follow our original state approved Innovative Reopening Plan.”

Hernandez-Mats said she hopes the Miami-Dade School Board “has the spine to stand up to this bully.”

Miami-Dade School Board members will discuss the matter at an emergency meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

