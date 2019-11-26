Local retailers set for big sales, long hours during Thanksgiving, Black Friday

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida stores are already preparing for the holiday shopping push, and some popular malls will be opening later than usual.

Even though families have not yet gotten together to eat Thanksgiving turkey, for many of them, holiday shopping is well underway.

Shoppers are expected to flock to malls across South Florida to take advantage of discounts and deals during Thanksgiving and Black Friday, widely considered the busiest shopping day of the year.

“We are super, super excited about our Black Friday event, which starts on Thursday,” said Julie Burns, front end coach at the Walmart in Doral.

Walmart shoppers will be able to grab some hot holiday items, including electronics, for a better price than they may be used to.

“Some great things that we have this year are the iPad. We have the Series 3 Apple Watches on sale. We also have some Beats headphones,” said Burns.

Shoppers across the country have already begun stocking up on holiday gifts. According to the National Retail Federation, about 40% of shoppers actually begin their holiday shopping as early as October.

“Retailers have started offering — many of them — have started offering promotions earlier in the season, some as early as Halloween,” said Katherine Cullen, senior director for industry and consumer insights with the NRF.

The NRF is anticipating big numbers ahead of this year’s Black Friday.

“NRF is projecting an estimated 114 million — more than 114 million — consumers will shop on Black Friday, and that’s still the biggest shopping day out of that entire weekend,” said Cullen.

Opening hours at some of the largest South Florida shopping centers are as follows:

