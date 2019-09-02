Local rescue task force on standby as powerful Dorian creeps closer to Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - The latest look at Hurricane Dorian’s projected path shows that coastal Palm Beach remains in the cone, as does the rest of Florida’s east coast to the north. That’s where specialized South Florida first responders are getting ready to go if cities need help.

City of Miami Fire Rescue’s Florida Task Force 2 was activated ahead of Dorian’s arrival.

The specially trained group of men and women from different parts of South Florida arrived at their headquarters early Sunday.

The team of 80 is trained to respond to everything from natural disasters to terrorist attacks.

The same group just got back from Puerto Rico a few days ago.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s federal task force is also headed out as powerful Dorian continues to creep closer.

“We’re preparing to go out at the request of the State of Florida to assist with augmentation of local resources in the event that they need help with search and rescue in the aftermath of landfall of Hurricane Dorian,” said MDFR Battalion Chief Brandon Webb. “We take full compliment of rescue equipment, primarily for heavy building collapse but also for area flooding and swift water rescue.”

The missions can last anywhere from several days to several weeks.

