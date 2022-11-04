NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community is rising against hate, citing antisemitism has become a very real and troubling trend.

According to a recent study, Florida alone has had a 71% increase in antisemitic incidents in the past two years.

In North Miami, religious leaders of different faiths gathered Friday to say this must stop.



“So far this year, there have been 138 antisemitic incidents in the state of Florida reported to the Anti-Defamation League, 19 in Miami-Dade County alone,” said a faith leader.

Interfaith clergy wants South Florida to wake up to a rise of antisemitic statements and crimes.

“To those who aren’t Jewish, it may seem like this spike in antisemitism — anti-Jewish hate — is recent. It’s not,” said a faith leader.

Local religious leaders came together to denounce what they said is growing antisemitism in this country and in our community, along with anti-Black and brown racism.

“Today we say enough is enough,” said a faith leader. “We unequivocally and unapologetically denounce any blatant disrespect, disregard, demoralization of our Jewish brothers and sisters.”

“The responsibility we have as a community is to talk to like-minded people,” a faith leader said.

Earlier this week, Weston was hit by antisemitic messages for the second time this month. Swastikas and other derogatory terms were found scrawled across parts of a playground at Hunters Pointe Park.

Similar messages of hate were spray painted around the Weston Hills community, on Yom Kippur.



“It’s unsettling, it’s frightening because I don’t know what’s going happen to me if I walk down the street,” said a resident.

And recently, in Jacksonville, antisemitic messages were found outside of a stadium during a football game.

This is on the heels of hateful messages spread on Twitter by entertainer Kanye West, which led to his suspension from the social media platform and ended his partnership with Adidas.

Local clergy said we cannot accept this.

“To judge, to prejudge someone’s faith, ethnicity, origin or worship practice is absolutely demonic, evil and wicked at its core,” a faith leader said.

The FBI said on Wednesday they received credible information of a broad threat to synonguages in New Jersey.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.