HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida girl received a special surprise from a local morning radio show for her bravery.

Hollywood-based radio station 99JAMZ on Friday rewarded 6-year-old Ah’Lyric and her mother for the child’s brave actions back in July when a man attempted to kidnap her.

Ah’Lyric fought back — even biting the man who grabbed her by the arm near her apartment complex in Miami.

Her quick thinking forced the man to let go of her and run away. That suspect was later arrested.

The Pac Jam Morning Show rewarded Ah’Lyric’s family for her courage with an Amazon Wish List gift, a pizza party and $2,000 in cash.

