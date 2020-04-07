Local pizzeria donates pies to Miami Beach Police

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Employees at a Miami Beach business showed their appreciation for the city’s police officers by making a special food delivery.

Pucci’s Pizza surprised officers at the Miami Beach Police Department with a donation of 10 extra large pies, Tuesday.

Tommy Pooch, the restaurant’s owner, said the gesture is intended as a show of support to the force, while also helping his own staff.

“I’m trying to keep my employees working. I’m trying to keep these heroes fed,” he said. “This is a serious thing. I’ve never seen anything like this in my lifetime.”

Pooch said they make frequent deliveries to first responders and healthcare workers. They drop off about 100 pies a day.

