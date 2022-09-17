COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Some Miami-Dade students performed a test ahead of a future flight on a Blue Origin spaceship.

A team of physics students from Ransom Everglades School in Coconut Grove was one of 57 from across the country selected in January for NASA’s very first TechRise Student Challenge.

The students on Friday afternoon tested the readiness for their experiments to handle a micro-gravity environment by dropping them from the second floor of their school’s STEM Center.

“For now, since it hasn’t been tested before in space, we’re hoping to see simply whether it will or won’t work,” said student Arjun Badwal.

NASA provided the funding for students to work on these projects, as well as bi-weekly meetings with NASA scientists to help them refine their designs.

The goal is to have these projects ready for Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket launch scheduled in 2023, when their designs will be tested in that suborbital environment for three minutes.

