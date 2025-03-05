PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida doctor is providing health tips and answers following the first detected case of measles in a high school in the area.

Dr. Sarah Marie Selem, a pediatrician in Coral Gables, said measles is a very contagious disease.

“The measles is extremely contagious, more contagious than COVID. We know that if you have the measles or the child has the measles, that person is likely to spread it to nine out of 10 people,” she said.

She said the virus spreads by coughing and sneezing. Symptoms include high fever, coughing, runny nose and red, watery eyes which all begin within seven days of exposure.

“And after the fever, the child typically, or the person typically will develop a very distinguishable rash that starts in the face and spreads to the body, and if you suspect your child has the measles, you really should keep him or her home. and you should call the doctor to find out what to do next,” said the doctor.

Selem’s comments come as the first confirmed case involved a student at Miami Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest.

Miami-Dade Schools officials confirmed the case on Tuesday, and the school began taking immediate action.

“A student has been diagnosed with measles,” said a robocall sent to parents by the high school’s principal, Victoria Dobbs. “The local health department will notify parents and guardians of students who had close contact with the student.”

Parents and students said they’ve heard about the case but aren’t too worried.

“I think we are very safe here,” said one student.

“I heard it was super contagious,” said another student.

“I got the vaccination, so I’m not that worried for me,” said a third student.

“I know I’m not [vaccinated], which is a little concerning. I just hope I don’t get sick,” said a fourth student.

The United States declared measles eliminated in 2000 due to the high volume of vaccinated residents.

But in recent months, federal health officials have been on the ground in Texas and eight other states due to an increase in cases.

In the Lone Star State, over 150 cases have been confirmed, and a school-aged unvaccinated child died after being diagnosed with measles.

Dr. Selem said the best protection against measles is the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, also known as the MMR vaccine.

“We know that with two vaccines, your child will be at least 97% protected,“ she said.

She said that for those who are vaccinated, getting the infection is rare.

Also, she advised that if someone has gotten measles before, they can’t get the infection again.

But Selem stressed it’s never too late to get vaccinated against the disease.

“In fact, you can be vaccinated as young as 6 months. It is recommended that the child or the adult receive both MMR vaccines one month apart,” she said. “If we don’t protect our children and our community, we might have another epidemic.”

Medical experts said it can take up to 14 days or more to recover from measles. They urge infected patients to stay home and contact their doctor.

