(WSVN) - Thousands of families in South Florida are worried about where they’re going to get their next meal as the federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has run out. Now, local organizations are lending a helping hand.

On Saturday, dozens of cars were seen lined up around Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah as many people hoped to get their hands on a free meal through a Farm Share distribution event.

City of Hialeah officials say the uncertainty of what will happen to their SNAP benefits has caused residents anxiety and frustration.

“Some of these people can’t afford to buy anything. They rely on food stamps, even for little kids. So it’s just really sad to see this happen, and that’s why we’re here today,” said Hialeah Interim Mayor Jacqueline Garcia-Roves.

Local government officials appeared at the event and told 7News they hope lawmakers in Washington, D.C. can act fast.

“I hope that this should be a calling and a message to our elected officials in Washington, D.C. that they need to get their act together, open up the government, and pass a continuing resolution to make sure they keep the government open and make sure that our food stamps recipients receive their food stamps,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Rene Garcia.

Up north in Pembroke Park, Farm Share held another food distribution. Hundreds of bags containing canned food and meals were placed into people’s cars.

“And they don’t know where to go. They’ve never had to do this before. So what we’re seeing is the need is not decreasing. It’s increasing,” said Town of Pembroke Park officer Joe Donzelli.

Meanwhile, officials with the Handy’s Hope program say they are working inside Broward County schools to help homeless and housing-insecure students access food and stability.

“It’s hard for a parent to look into the eyes of their children and say, ‘I can’t feed them,'” said Kirk Brown, CEO of Handy’s INC.

The Trump administration says they have about $6 billion in SNAP funding, but said it will be reserved for emergencies such as natural disasters.

In South Florida, 26% of Miami-Dade County residents have SNAP benefits, while in Broward County, 13% of people rely on them.

Brown says that together, nonprofits must bring them hope.

“They’re barely making it now, having a greater challenge,” he said.

For more information on how to donate to Farm Share, click here.

