SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of children fighting difficult medical battles saw their Disney dreams come true alongside their families, thanks to a South Florida nonprofit.

7News cameras captured the Central Florida-bound young travelers as they boarded the Disney on Wheels bus in Sweetwater, Friday.

The annual trip, paid for by the Li’l Abner Foundation, gives 16 children and their families the chance to go to the Disney parks.

The medical condition these children are facing have put a financial strain on these families, but the two-day getaway won’t cost them a dime.

“I’m a foster parent of one of the kids going, and an adoptive mom. I’m so excited for this weekend,” said one of the grown-ups heading to Disney.

Before they traveled north, the group received a special send-off.

“It’s an eye opener, right? Just simple happiness,” said Raul Rodriguez, founder of the Lil’ Abner Foundation.

Some children traveled to the theme parks in donated non-emergency ambulances. Those who boarded the Disney on Wheels bus were joined by more than 60 volunteers including nurses, therapists, paramedics and police officers.

“It’s a long year event that we prepare to help these children — who have either terminal illnesses, or are quadriplegic, or both — that we take them to Disney World for the weekend,” said Rodriguez.

The nonprofit has covered the costs of the once-in-a-lifetime trip, all to help make these 16 children’s dreams a reality.

“It is not easy to bring them to Disney. Even if they have the means, it is very difficult to coordinate to take them to Disney,” said Diana Insignares, coordinator for families for the Li’l Abner Foundation.

Experiencing the magic of Disney firsthand is the number one lifetime wish for each of these children.

“It is the most amazing, amazing experience,” said Insignares.

The group will hit the Magic Kingdom on Saturday.

Organizers said they expect some tears.

“It gets a little bit emotional, right? Because these kids, just the fact that they’re there, are smiling and crying,” said Rodriguez.

The trip would have cost $2,500 bucks for each person, but thanks to the Li’l Abner Foundation, it’s free.

Everyone comes back on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.