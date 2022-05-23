MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians came together for a furry fundraiser in South Beach that was all about their four-legged companions.

The local nonprofit Friends of Miami Animals hosted its first ever Pup Glow charity event, Sunday afternoon.

Organizers said the event, held at Showfields Miami on Lincoln Road, aimed to showcase small dog brands and promote animal welfare.

Business owners like Elizabeth Bermant were thankful for the opportunity to support a good cause.

“Showfields has been kind enough to create this pop-up for us, and we are all here supporting FoMA, which is an organization that helps support shelters and other rescue organizations in South Florida,” said Bermant.

All of the proceeds from the event will be used to support animals in need in the South Florida community.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.