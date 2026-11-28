MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers in Miami are set to get an opportunity for relief from high gas prices with the help of two local Miami churches on Saturday afternoon.

The New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church and the New Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church are teaming up to help drivers in need at two gas stations.

The Blessing at the Pump giveaway is set to run from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the 7-Eleven gas station on Northwest 7th Avenue and 95th Street.

Drivers can also receive free gas at the Mobil gas station on Northwest 17th Avenue and 94th Street.

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