MIAMI (WSVN) - Local South Florida mayors and leaders gathered on Thursday at the Greater Miami Jewish Federation to denounce rising antisemitism at Jewish institutions, social media, and across the community.

Since the attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7th, South Florida has seen an increase in antisemitic crimes. The Jewish community in South Florida and across the world are facing alarming levels of antisemitism, resulting in local leaders to come together to unite against hate.

‘We are getting over 300% of rise of antisemitism. It’s just unbelievable what’s happening locally and around the world. It is the deadliest attack on Jews since the holocaust,’ said Ariel Bentata, the board chair at Greater Miami Jewish Federation.

The mayors also made reference to the congressional hearing on antisemitism and the testimonies that were given last week.

‘I’m heartbroken and i’m deeply concerned about the safety of our beloved community in Israel and here at home. My heart is breaking for all those who has lost their lives and many families that have been torn apart amidst this violence,’ said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

