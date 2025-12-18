MIAMI (WSVN) - Leaders from across South Florida came together in Miami to speak out against hate.

Mayors from different municipalities and community leaders gathered Thursday in an effort to denounce antisemitism and send a strong message that hatred in South Florida will be confronted.

At the annual gathering, held at the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, candles were lit during the fourth day of Hanukkah. Speakers frequently referenced how a small light can destroy darkness.

In light of the recent mass shooting in Sydney’s Bondi Beach and the 2023 October 7 attack, these leaders have taken action to be a light and reassure the Jewish people and those of different faiths that they can feel safe in their communities.

“We are here today because Jewish people are being singled out,” said Steven Scheck, Chair of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation and Jewish Community Relations Council.

“So I call upon everyone, don’t be a bystander to hate, don’t be a bystander to antisemitism,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“If you violate a Miami Beach ordinance, and there’s a hate crime attached to it, you will get mandatory jail time,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner.

“Here in Miami, we’re proud to be home to one of the most vibrant, diverse, and thriving Jewish communities in the world,” said Brian Siegal of the American Jewish Committee.

The message was made clear that any act of hate will not be tolerated in South Florida.

