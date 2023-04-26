MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of South Floridians came together at loanDepot Park in Miami to celebrate Israel’s 75th Independence Day.

Wednesday’s celebration was a joyous occasion that brought together people of all ages, filled with performances, special guests and a whole lot of energy.

“We’re celebrating Israel’s birthday,” said a young attendee.

“The idea is, really, to celebrate our own community and connect in celebration and solidarity with Israel,” said event organizer Tila Falic-Levi.

Among those in attendance was Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who said she is proud of her connection.

“I celebrate intercultural, multi-denominational, multi-religious connections every day. I’m here for everyone, but I’m also proud to be [Miami-Dade County’s] first Jewish mayor,” she said.

The event also drew students from 22 different schools across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Each local school represented a different Israeli city that students learned about.

“We’re Brauser Maimonides Academy, we’re in Hollywood, Florida, and our school is all about, like, the ruach and all about togetherness,” said student Shira Schevovitz.

The celebration comes at a time when antisemitism has been on the rise across the U.S., including in South Florida.

Organizers said they chose to focus on the positive.

“I think it’s important to teach our children when they’re young the importance of unity and of love and coexistence and tolerance,” said Falic-Levi, “because instead of talking about fighting hate and instead of talking about fighting antisemitism, we don’t need to fight. We need to celebrate. We need to celebrate who we are, we need to celebrate our relationships.”

Celebrating those bonds is exactly what attendees at loanDepot Park did.

“So many schools that come together, even if you’re not Jewish or Jewish or whatever you are, that just come here to support, and that shows a lot,” said Schevovitz.

Organizers work on this annual celebration all year long.

There is currently an 800-member delegation from Miami-Dade in Israel celebrating the country’s Independence Day as well.

