MIAMI (WSVN) - The recent rise of antisemitism across the country, and closer to home in South Florida, is becoming a cause for concern.

At 10 a.m., local leaders are set to speak on the matter at the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, Tuesday.

This comes one day after President Joe Biden condemned antisemitism and expressed alarm about the growing hate in the United States and around the globe as he vowed to fight back against the scourge.

“Silence is complicity,” he said at a Hannukah reception at the White House, Monday. “We must not remain silent. And I made no bones about it from the very beginning, I will not be silent. Today, we must all say clearly and forcefully antisemitism and all forms of hate and violence in this country have no safe harbor in America, period. Evil will not win. Hate will not prevail.”

They unveiled the first-ever permament menorah at that gathering.

As the first day of Hannukah was celebrated on Sunday throughout South Florida, many in the community gathered for a menorah lighting ceremony in North Bay Village and all over Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, is the first jewish spouse of a vice president and he warned Americans of the surge in antisemitism earlier this month.

On Dec. 3, antisemitic grafitti was found throughout a constrution site in Southwest Miami-Dade.

In two Weston neighborhoods, swatikas and messages were found on playgrounds, buildings, even sidewalks in October.

Although people try to discourage they Jewish community, they do not step down without speaking out.

