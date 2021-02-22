Local leaders, police take part in community outreach event in Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Community leaders, police and social services employees came together in Miami to make special deliveries in an effort to give back to those who need it most.

7News cameras captured volunteers with the Walking One Stop program filling door hanger bags at Buena Vista Park on Monday. They were later seen walking door to door leaving the bags outside nearby apartments.

Inside the bags is information for a wide array of services, from health care to advice.

“In the door hanger bags, we’re gonna have all different kinds of services that are represented here today, from health care, employment opportunities,” said Wayne E. Rawlins, consultant and strategist for the event. “As a matter of fact, every federal, state and local service that you want to access can be accessed through these door hanger bags.”

Organizers said Walking One Stop is bringing hope right to people’s doorsteps, especially those impacted by violence, and volunteers plan to keep the momentum going.

