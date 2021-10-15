MIAMI (WSVN) - More than 100 people took to the streets of Miami to celebrate the lives of the visually impaired.

Community leaders and politicians joined more than 100 visually impaired residents for a White Cane Day walk and ceremony, Friday.

Police officers and firefighters escorted the group from the Miami Lighthouse, down Southwest Eighth Street and back.

The nationally observed holiday commemorates the myriad achievements of the blind and visually impaired, as well as their symbol of independence: the white cane.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.