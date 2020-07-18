Local leaders host mask distribution in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Local leaders led a massive effort to hand out face masks in Opa-Locka.

Elected officials took part in the mask distribution that was held on Saturday.

Volunteers handed out about 30,000 masks, as well as bottles of hand sanitizer.

Participants encouraged residents to follow the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

