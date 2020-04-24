Local leaders continue to develop plans for reopening South Florida’s economy

MIAMI (WSVN) - Local leaders are still figuring out exactly how to reopen the economy in and around South Florida.

The state’s stay-at-home order is set to expire at the end of the month.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said, “We’ve seen the trend flatten out, we’ve seen it going down, and it’s time for us to start to reopen in a safe way.”

Gimenez defended his decision to get the process started.

“Look, I’m a paramedic. I think I know a little bit about what we’re doing here,” he said.

The latest information from the University of Washington’s study of the pandemic recommended pushing back the reopening date for the state of Florida, now showing after June 14.

The Florida state task force has been tackling issues from different facets of how to reopen South Florida’s economy.

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis said, “What we’ve seen is our percent of tests positive was never really high to begin with, which is a good thing, but it’s definitely trended down.”

Mike Joyner, the President of the Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association said, “I can tell you many of our growers are temperature testing. Especially those in packing houses.”

John Couris, the President and CEO of Tampa General Hospital said, “Hospitals need to anticipate what I would call a potential second wave or a potential bump in cases as we ease restrictions.”

Gimenez said public spaces will be reopening within a matter of days.

Said the county mayor, “The first thing we’re doing right now is we’re adding additional personnel to make sure that we enforce the rules.”

Miami Beach is also devising a plan to reopen, but won’t do so until they’ve had a 14-day steady decline of positive cases.

