Local Labor Day weekend festivities trigger concerns of COVID-19 surge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As thousands of people across South Florida go outdoors and dine out during Labor Day weekend, the increase in foot traffic has drawn concerns that it could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

7News captured a large crowd making their way down Las Olas Boulevard in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Saturday night. Not everyone was wearing face masks.

“It’s so easy, like, wear your mask,” said reveler Beatus Hoang.

Earlier in the day, a passer-by tried to explain what would cause people to ditch the face coverings.

“Kind of that ‘screw it’ mentality. ‘It’s Labor Day weekend,'” she said.

Before the 10 p.m. curfew went into effect on Saturday, cameras captured revelers in South Beach. Many of them were not practicing social distancing, and only a few were wearing masks.

Hoang, who moved to the area from New York, said taking precautions is pretty simple, and it’s the right thing to do.

“I feel like you, me, we’re all wearing masks. I feel like we’re all doing our part,” he said.

Saturday afternoon, it was a mix of masked and unmasked people along Las Olas walking past signs reminding them that social distancing is required.

“I think everyone is more careful,” said a woman.

At Ann’s Florist and Coffee Bar on Las Olas, worked continued in the back while baristas served coffee up front. Customers sitting outside kept six feet apart.

Managers said they’re hoping the holiday weekend will give their businesses the jolt they need after months of COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’re still operating under Phase 1, so we can only handle a certain amount of business,” said Kimberley Fuentes at Ann’s Florist. “We’re just hoping people are patient to get their table, and they respect the fact that we’re trying to do the right thing.”

Beachgoers on Fort Lauderdale Beach who spoke to 7News said they’re also observing safety to their best of their abilities.

“My party and the people that I’m with and respecting all the rules,” said Ashley Rowe.

“I got my mask, trying to stay safe, trying to keep six feet apart from everybody,” said a man.

As for Hoang, he said he’s OK with the crowds, with one caveat.

“Mask on! It’s actually really that simple,” he said.

