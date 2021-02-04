Local kayaking group unveils new logo ahead of cancer research fundraiser

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of South Florida kayakers who come together for a good cause showed off a new look months before a big fundraiser.

Every summer, members of the kayaking team Castaways Against Cancer, made mostly of teachers and alumni from Christopher Columbus High School in Southwest Miami-Dade, paddles from Miami to Key West to raise money for cancer research.

On Thursday, World Cancer Day, the team unveiled a new logo, designed by a Columbus High senior, during a ceremony on the school’s campus.

“It makes me feel good, because I can see that the people in my community and in my school, they support the cause,” said Columbus High senior Antonio Varona III. “The Castaways Against Cancer, a lot of them have been my teachers and my counselors, so it makes me feel good to see that they support cancer research and finding and all that stuff.”

Since forming in 2000, the Castaways have raised about $1.2 million.

The team’s 22nd journey is set for June 12. All proceeds will benefit the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, which will match every dollar raised.

