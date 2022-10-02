MIAMI (WSVN) - South Floridians took to the streets of downtown Miami to show their support and solidarity for demonstrators in Iran.

Local Iranians gathered at the Torch of Friendship, Saturday afternoon, to voice their anger over the death of Mahsa Amini.

Amini, 22, died in Iranian police custody after being arrested for showing her hair outside of the required covering, or hijab.

“For 43 years, this country has been oppressing its people, and we are here to support the people of Iran who are chanting and screaming ‘Zan,’ ‘Zendegi’ and “Azadi,’ which translates to ‘women,’ ‘life’ and ‘freedom,’ and that’s what we’re here for,” said protester Iman Huschmand.

These protests have spread across the world. In Iran, dozens of people have been killed for protesting after Amini’s death.

Iranian authorities said she died of a heart attack, but the U.S. blames the regime.

