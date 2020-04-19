Local hospitality workers decry unemployment process, call for improvements

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s hospitality workers came together from inside their vehicles to demand action from officials to fix the state’s unemployment system.

The labor union UNITE HERE has organized an effort urging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other officials to make major improvements to the state’s unemployment application and website.

Sunday afternoon, 7News cameras captured a long line of cars honking outside the labor union’s offices in Miami Gardens.

The demonstrators, who observed social distancing, brought signs with them criticizing the unemployment process. One of the signs was even attached to a car door.

UNITE HERE, which represents nearly 7,000 workers in South Florida, is also demanding the implementation of retroactive pay.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.