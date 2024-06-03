COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sixteen Miami-Dade County high school students have each secured $3,000 scholarships for their exceptional achievements in the arts.

The awards were presented during the Coconut Grove Arts Festival (CGAF), where their work was showcased at the Courtyard Miami Coconut Grove.

The scholarship celebration took place on Sunday afternoon at 2649 S. Bayshore Dr., Miami. This annual event, part of the CGAF, highlights the talent and creativity of young artists, with the festival itself being an internationally acclaimed outdoor fine arts event held over Presidents’ Day weekend for more than 60 years.

Dave Hill, Chairman of the Board, emphasized the importance of nurturing young talent.

“These young artists are beyond remarkable,” he said. “To honor their outstanding contributions and help further their education is the most important task our Board undertakes each year.”

The CGAF manages an annual scholarship fund of $75,000. This year, $48,000 will be distributed among the high school recipients, while the remaining funds will support students in Florida International University’s arts programs.

The scholarship involves a jury of professional artists and art educators who review portfolios, artist statements, and teacher recommendations to choose the final 16 winners.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.