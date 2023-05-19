MIAMI (WSVN) - Several local Haitian leaders were honored in downtown Miami at a special festival kick-off event.

The Haitian Compas Festival on Thursday night celebrated 25 years with their Living Legends & Hall of Fame 2023 Celebration.

The ceremony happened to fall on the 220th anniversary of Haitian Flag Day, which celebrates Haitian independence as well as the creation of the flag.

“We are absolutely amazed. This is our opening ceremony; this is where we’re gonna honor many members of the community and legends in the Haitian music industry,” said Evrose Noel, the festival’s executive director.

Haitian American leaders and officials were among those honored, including Father Reginald Jean-Mary of the Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Church in Little Haiti.

Thursday’s ceremony was just the start of the festivities, as more events are scheduled for Saturday at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

