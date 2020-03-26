Local groups hold food distributions amid coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI (WSVN) - The coronavirus pandemic has put a strain on families across South Florida, but more and more businesses and organizations are stepping up to donate or distribute food to help them during this difficult time.

7News cameras captured a long line of cars outside of the Big Brothers Big Sisters headquarters off Le Jeune Road in Miami, Thursday afternoon, as volunteers began to hand bags filled with food to people within the organization.

With non-essential businesses forced to close, many people are working fewer hours or have been let go altogether.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Farm Share set up a drive-thru food distribution site in Miami Gardens, in collaboration with several municipalities.

“The face of hunger is changing,” said Ashley Moore with Farm Share.

Drivers lined up and popped open their trunks so volunteers could load up the food.

“I have kids. I’ve got to get food,” said a woman.

“It’s hard because they’re cutting hours at work,” said another woman.

“It literally takes one stopped check for somebody to be in need,” said Moore.

The Farm Share site had enough food for 2,000 families.

Hours earlier, 7Skyforce HD hovered above a long line of cars trying to enter a distribution site at Park and Ride in Golden Glades.

From 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, The Boys and Girls Club teamed up with Feeding South Florida at that location to give away 200 meals to people impacted by the pandemic.

“The goal here is to provide as much food as we can,” said Alex Rodriguez-Roig with the Boys and Girls Club of South Florida.

Thursday morning, volunteers with King Jesus Ministries in Southwest Miami-Dade also did their part to make sure no one goes hungry.

“As long as there’s a need, we will be fulfilling that need,” said Cassandra Sheppard with King Jesus Ministry’s food pantry.

In Broward County, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Neighborhood Support Team prepared to deliver pre-packaged meals directly to people in need.

“We can’t afford to rely on federal government, state government. This is our county, and everybody is going to have to take on a level of social responsibility and do the things that can uplift other people,” said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters event is expected to end at 6:30 p.m. It is scheduled to take place again on Friday.

