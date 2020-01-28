Local football athletes play special game in NFL Experience at Miami Beach Convention Center

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Local football athletes participated in a special flag football game at the NFL Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Tuesday.

The indoor flag football game, complete with cheerleaders and mascots from the 49ers and the Chiefs, transpired out of a partnership between the NFL and the Special Olympics, who said they paired young athletes with and without intellectual disabilities in the same team.

Organizers said the game was all about getting out, having fun and giving kids opportunities who may not have one.

“Biggest takeaway I would say, just involvement, because a lot of these kids are kind of secluded, and they’re kind of looked down upon in a way,” Unified Partner David Herrmann said, “so it kind of brings them more into an inclusion and brings everyone together.”

“I like being independent, playing with my teammates, and I also like running the ball,” athlete Christian Curry said.

The young athletes are from a championship team in Miami-Dade.

