Local flower shop donates bouquets to Coral Gables Hospital staff, patients

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Floral bouquets that were donated to a South Florida hospital put smiles on many faces, thanks to a local flower shop.

According to Coral Gables Hospital, Naranjo Floral Sense in Northwest Miami-Dade wanted to bring some cheer and happiness to the hospital’s staff and patients during this difficult time.

Working with officials for the hospital, the flower shop brightened people’s day with their special delivery on Saturday.

