MIAMI (WSVN) - A pair of florists organizations handed out hundreds of flowers to bloom some positivity in Miami.

Jet Fresh Forward and Petal Productions gave over 600 flowers to people walking around Government Center Metrorail Station on Wednesday morning.

The giveaway is part of an effort to boost people’s spirits and help them spread kindness to others.

“We are taking part of Petal it Forward. It is a nationwide initiative from the floral industry to spread the joy of flowers. There’s research from the universities that prove that flowers affect people’s mood, but not just giving the flowers, but receiving the flowers,” said Mimi Pacheco with Jet Fresh Flowers.

The Society of American Florists Goodwill Initiative had participants hand two flowers or bouquets to an unsuspecting stranger, urging them to keep one and share the other with someone else.

Many who received the flowers were surprised and told 7News they would pay it forward.

“I love them. I’m going to give it to somebody else, my supervisor. It’s her birthday today!” said area resident Kima.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.