Local firefighters climb for lung disease research at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida firefighters joined other volunteers in climbing for a cause at Hard Rock Stadium.

The 17th annual Fight for Air Climb took place at Hard Rock Stadium, Saturday morning.

More than 400 people attended the event, hosted by the American Lung Association, and helped raise more than $130,000 both online and in-person.

The money will help fund efforts to end lung disease and address the COVID crisis by finding ways to prevent the spread of future respiratory viruses.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.