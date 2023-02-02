MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County officials, joined by the deputy assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, have announced a plan to provide help for the homeless.

Together they announced that the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust will receive more than $21 million in special funding.

“The continuum of care receiving the funds are going to provide permanent supportive housing, rapid re-housing, street outreach and other activities targeting individuals and families experiencing unsheltered homelessness, and they’re gonna be using best practices in the field,” said Marion McFadden, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of HUD.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also announced that her administration has invested an additional $25 million in the Homeless Trust from this year’s budget.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.