NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a Miami-Dade man after, investigators said, he defrauded customers of hundreds of dollars in a life insurance fraud scheme. Now one of the families who said they were targeted by him is speaking out and sharing their story.

Sisters Deloris Long Byrd and Melody Byrd spoke with 7News on Wednesday. They said they late father, James Byrd, was one of Neville Guy Reid’s victims.

“It was bad enough we lost our dad, but to go through this was like, it’s horrible,” said Melody.

The sublings said they feel one step closer to justice after learning that Reid, 63, is behind bars.

“The unnecessary trauma that you added to our lives,” said Long Byrd.

Reid appeared in bond court on Wednesday, a day after his arrest. The suspect faces 38 charges, including organized fraud, racketeering and exploiting an elderly person.

According to investigators, Reid began his scam as early as 2012 when he would defraud customers by selling them a life insurance policy, collect his quarterly commission and allow the policy to lapse without the customer knowing.

Officials said he lost his license back in 2014 but continued pocketing the premiums for another nine years.

The Byrd sisters said their father died of a heart attack in October of 2023.

“He was our best friend,” said Long Byrd.

“Our daddy was our best friend,” said Melody.

When the family tried to pay for his burial with the life insurance he had signed up for, their nightmare began.

“The funeral home called to say that the insurance information that was given to us is not active,” said Long Byrd.

Left in shock, the family started investigating what led to the policy cancellation. They said they uncovered 71 pages of receipts between 2012 and 2023 where their father paid Reid for what he thought was a life insurance policy with Occidental Life Insurance.

Ring video provided by the family captures Reid making a friendly visit to the Byrd family 10 days before James died to collect his quarterly payment.

“The last payment was 10 days before our father passed away. He came out on Oct. 4, 2023 to collect a payment . My dad goes outside, hands him money, he hands my dad the receipt,” said Melody.

Feeling scammed by Guy Reid, the family took to social media to warn others about the fraudulent life insurance agent and the pain he had caused the family.

The social media posts prompted a year-long investigation that revealed multiple other victims and ultimately led to Reid’s arrest.

“To read the charges, and just to know that it’s more than just our family that he did this to, it’s heartbreaking,” said Melody.

Reid’s bond was set at close to $72,000. It remains unclear whether or not he will be able to post it.

He has also been ordered to stay away from the victims and their families.

