CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - United Way Miami recognized the spirit of giving at a special reception in Coral Gables.

The Mendelson family — Laurans and Arlene, Kim and Eric, and Lisa and Victor — on Wednesday received the nonprofit’s highest honor: the Tocqueville Award for Outstanding Philanthropy.

The Mendelsons have supported United Way Miami in a variety of ways since 2008 and made significant contributions to the organization’s Center for Excellence in Early Education, which works to make sure all children have access to high-quality early care.

“The United Way is a pillar in our community, doing such amazing work in early education, financial stability, and health and wellness,” said Lisa Mendelson, “and if we can help many in Miami thrive and become a better community, that’s what it’s all about.”

Sunbeam Television CEO Andy Ansin presented the award.

“For the last 98 years, the United Way has been ingrained in the fabric of our South Florida community. They’ve been terrific,” said Ansin. “In fact, my grandfather in the 1960s was campaign chair. My father was heavily involved when he was alive. I’m happy to follow in their footsteps and work with United Way and helping the organizations in our community and helping the lives of all that need it.”

The annual reception brought together hundreds of South Florida’s most generous philanthropists who not only contribute money, but also their time and leadership skills to make the community a better place for everyone.

