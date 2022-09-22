DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Local Democratic leaders slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his decision to move migrants to Massachusetts.

Several of those Democratic leaders met at El Arepazo restaurant in Doral to condemn DeSantis’ for sending Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month, Thursday.

They are calling DeSanits’ latest move a cruel and political stunt by using misleading information to lure those migrants from Texas and flying them to Massachusetts.

Those leaders claim “those migrants were misled with statements, including false promises of financial assistance and job placement services.”

“He uses the suffering of human beings to advance a political agenda, and uses cruelty to raise money for his campaign,” said Florida Democratic Chair Manny Diaz. “Even for an extremists, power hungry, opportunist bully like DeSantis, this is a new low.”

“We have people who are playing political games with people’s lives,” said Rep. Dotie Joseph. “They don’t care about the law, they don’t care about humanity, they don’t care about life, they don’t care about any of these things. They’re focus on their political maneuvers to distract us from the real issues impacting Florida.”

This all comes as Democratic State Senator Jason Pizzo is expected to file a lawsuit to block DeSantis from sending any more migrants from the southern border to other states.

Pizzo claimed that DeSantis’ administration broke state laws last week when it arranged to send those migrants from San Antonio, Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.

DeSantis is expected to speak at the Miami-Dade College’s Wolfson Campus at 2:00 p.m today.

