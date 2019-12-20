Local community organizations host giveaways for underprivileged residents

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Organizations across South Florida are embracing the spirit of the season and bringing holiday cheer to families who simply can’t afford to put gifts under the Christmas tree.

The Salvation Army’s community center in Fort Lauderdale looked and sounded like Santa’s workshop in Friday.

Salvation Army Maj. Stephen Long said this is something even more special.

“It’s amazing the love that this community has and the compassion that they share with us as they help us help others,” he said.

That’s because South Floridians have been stepping up to help families across the area, as the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree brought joy — and presents — to underprivileged families.

“It’s a blessing, because this is my third year coming out,” said recipient Maxine Mahorn, “and I thank God for them and bless them for the Christmas toys.”

It takes dozens of volunteers making sure things go just right.

“If we’ve been blessed with an additional abundance, then it’s our responsibility, and it just feeds my soul,” said volunteer Joy Lynskey.

The giving continues across South Florida, sometimes from an unlikely source.

In Southwest Miami-Dade, the Grinch paid a visit to St. Kevin Catholic School when a trailer full of toys was stolen.

Now the community has come together to restock the shelves.

“Something bad has turned into something really good,” said a spokesperson for the church, “and God has moved the hearts of these people so that we are able to give to those that need it most.”

At Rick Case Kia in Sunrise, it’s another type of wheels that will ride out of the dealership.

Thousands of bicycles were handed out to the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County, Friday.

“We started this 38 years ago, and the time has flown,” said Rita Case.

“It’s just exciting to know that they’re actually getting a bike they may never have got,” said Rick Case.

“Thank you very much,” said Emmateresa Hernandez with the Boys and Girls Club of Broward, “because a lot of people do not have them, so I want to thank everybody that has bought and donated and taken the time to give these to us.”

