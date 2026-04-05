Two South Florida churches provided free gasoline to local drivers over the Easter weekend to offer financial relief from rising fuel prices. Volunteers from Transformation Church and New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church hosted the events at seven-Eleven stations in South Dade and Miami.

The initiative, held on Easter Sunday Eve, aimed to assist residents struggling with high costs at the pump. The churches described the giveaways as a way to support the community during a difficult economic time.

Volunteers with Transformation Church in South Dade spent the day at a Seven-Eleven location assisting residents in need.

Pastor Xavier Jones of Transformation Church explained that the event was organized to support the community during a period of financial difficulty.

“We’re blessing people with free gas, as many people as possible,” Pastor Jones said. “And it’s Easter weekend, we felt that it was a way for us to give back to the community. We just want to be the hands and the feet of Jesus and help people during these difficult times.”

Dozens of drivers gathered at the South Dade station to receive the fuel. One driver highlighted the impact of high prices on their personal budget.

“I don’t have that kind of money to be spending. You know, gas is too high. Expensive,” said Priscilla Alexander.

“God is blessing me with a full tank of gas, not only with gas, but with a blessing.” said Kimmel Solomon.

The relief efforts continued in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood, where New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church operated a similar giveaway. At that Seven-Eleven location, volunteers worked to provide up to $25 of gasoline per vehicle.

A volunteer with New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church noted that the giveaway was designed to help residents manage competing costs for essential items.

“There’s a lot going on in the world today,” Senior Pastro Al Jackson Jr. of New Shiloh said. “And for many people, they’re trying to figure out whether they’re going to buy gas or buy grocery. And so today, New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Miami decided that we’re going to help with that decision. If they take care of the grocery, we’ll help with the gas.”

The $25 contribution provided significant support for those with larger vehicles. Brother Tony at the Liberty City location noted that while their truck costs $70 to fill, the church’s contribution made a substantial difference. “And guess what? This little 25 helped me out a whole lot,” the driver said.

The churches said that their goal was to provide relief and hope for South Florida families.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.