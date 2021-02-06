Local churches host COVID vaccinations for seniors amid rollout

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As officials across Florida continue to ramp up efforts to give seniors their COVID-19 shots, several churches in Broward and Miami-Dade counties turned into vaccination sites this weekend.

In Fort Lauderdale, Christway Baptist Church and Mount Hermon AME Church helped seniors 65 ad older receive their vaccine doses, Saturday.

Patient Marion Adair said the process was smooth.

“It was easy. I mean, I had an appointment at 9:30, and what time is it now? It’s 10 o’clock; that’s awesome,” she said. “It was very smooth, and everybody was very nice.”

Churches in Miami-Dade also took steps to vaccinate their parishioners.

In Hialeah, seniors lined up in their cars at San Lazaro Church.

