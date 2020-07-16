Local businesses team up to prepare care packages for front-line workers, low-income residents

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida businesses have teamed up with corporate sponsors to deliver a generous gesture to help front-line workers and thousands of families that are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

7News cameras captured volunteers filling blue tote bags with personal hygiene supplies and putting the bags in cardboard boxes at the IMC Health warehouse in Hialeah, Thursday.

“This is very impactful in a positive way,” said Carolina Veira with IMC Health Medical Centers.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., volunteers put together about 20,000 care packages filled with basic necessities.

“We’re talking about shampoos, conditioners, soaps, diapers,” said Veira.

The endeavor is a partnership between IMC and Hispanic Star Miami. They received 48 pallets of donations, which break down into about 200,000 individual items donated by PMG and PepsiCo.

“This is an initiative where we’re trying to honor our healthcare heroes and also our front-line workers,” said Veira.

With the pandemic having such a big impact in the community, organizers said they wanted to do their part. They will be distributing the packages to healthcare workers, farm workers, and low-income Medicaid and Medicare members.

“We’re really working for the community. We’re really trying to give back as much as possible.

Organizers said this is just the beginning.

“We will continue doing this type of work. Every little bit counts,” said Veira.

Organizers will begin distributing the care packages in Homestead on July 25.

