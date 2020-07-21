Local brothers finish cross-country bike trek, raise over $33K in charity donations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Two South Florida brothers cycled across the country to raise thousands of dollars for a good cause.

Axel and Sebastian Hicks, seniors at Ransom Everglades School in Coconut Grove, pedaled coast to coast, over 2,500 miles, from San Diego to Jacksonville.

The siblings faced scorching temperatures and sudden storms. They slept in campgrounds and RV parks for over 35 days.

As they shared their story on social media, donations came pouring in, raising more than $33,000.

They donated the money to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, where they have served as volunteer mentors for years.

