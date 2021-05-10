Local artist creates healthcare superhero sculpture for Jackson Memorial during National Hospital Week

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida artist paid tribute to healthcare heroes, during this National Hospital Week.

Claudia LaBlanca is putting on the finishing touches to her 13-foot sculpture set to be unveiled at Jackson Memorial Hospital this Wednesday on International Nurses Day.

The idea was born out of a sketch she made of a superhero wearing a red cape and scrubs to represent their hard work during the pandemic.

“She has her shield, just like Wonder Woman, and in her hand she is carrying a heart,” LaBlanca said. “And these symbolize the love and care that they put into their work, so they really are those superheroes.”

At the outset of the pandemic, LaBlanca painted a 100-foot mural for Jackson with a similar superhero theme.

