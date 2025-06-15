MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of people came together across South Florida to voice their opposition to President Donald Trump and his policies as part of this weekend’s nationwide “No Kings” demonstrations. The local gatherings also drew counterprotesters expressing their support for the commander in chief.

From Palm Beach to Key West, throngs of demonstrators took to the streets Saturday to decry Trump’s policies and what they call the administration’s authoritarian acts.

In downtown Miami, demonstrators packed the Torch of Friendship along Biscayne Boulevard.

“I fell for [Fidel] Castro — not this time, not this time,” said a protester as she translated her Spanish sign.

A top concern among participants: immigration in general and deportations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in particular.

“It’s important that our fellow community members don’t just disappear overnight, and we’re unable to find them,” said protester Norma Schwartz..

“If people are doing, you know, working hard, living their lives, there’s no reason why they can’t be here,” said protester Jackie Bermudez.

But these demonstrators weren’t alone. Counterprotesters waved flags in support of Trump.

“I’m here to support Trump, and I’m here to support getting the illegals out, and I’m here to support the people who came in legally, and I’m here to support Israel, too,” said counterprotester Bob Kunst.

Among the counterprotesters in Miami was Enrique Tarrio, a former Proud Boys leader who was pardoned by Trump for convictions tied to the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Tarrio, at one point seen wearing a paper crown, livestreamed his interactions with protesters.

Tense exchanges unfolded between protesters and counterprotesters in downtown Miami and Miami Beach, but police were present at both gatherings.

In South Beach, hundreds filled Pride Park, located along Meridian Avenue, near 18th Street.

“I want to be here with people who are like-minded, who want to save and maintain our democracy,” said protester Karen Geronimo.

North of the county line, protesters chanted in unison and held up signs in big numbers, as they filled the sidewalks near A1A and Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale..

“I have nine grandchildren, and I would like them to celebrate America that I got to celebrate,” said protester Michael O’Brien.

“I’m here today to bring back dignity and freedom to the meaning of our flag,” said protester Rosa Lebron.

In Palm Beach County, the streets leading to Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club and South Florida home, were filled with thousands of protesters and a caravan, with a large law enforcement presence along the way.

From city to city, the message was the same.

“This is what democracy looks like,” protesters chanted.

