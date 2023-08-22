AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - In a collaborative response to the devastating wildfires that have ravaged parts of Maui, a coalition of local agencies has come together to launch a comprehensive relief effort at Aventura Mall.

From 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, residents affected by the fires will find crucial assistance and support on the east side of Aventura Mall, located at 19565 Biscayne Blvd., in front of the Apple store.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), in partnership with Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), The American Red Cross, and multiple law enforcement agencies including Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police, and Coral Gables Police, has teamed up with Mobile Mike to coordinate the Maui Wildfire Relief Effort. This joint effort aims to provide immediate aid to survivors and affected communities.

The relief effort will offer survivors GEM’s BStrong cash cards, which offer them the flexibility to purchase essential supplies they need the most. Additionally, short-term accommodation assistance, long-term housing solutions, and rebuilding projects will be provided to those whose homes have suffered severe damage or destruction due to the wildfires. The initiative will also extend support to pets affected by the disaster.

Anyone interested in donating should note that the relief effort will only accept on-site monetary donations. No clothing or used items will be collected. Donations can be made in the form of a check or money order payable to either Global Empowerment Mission or The American Red Cross.

For those looking to contribute from afar, an online option is available through GEM’s official website.

Following Tuiesday’s effort at Aventura Mall, the relief initiative will continue at Shops at Merrick Park on Wednesday and at Shops at Pembroke Gardens on Thursday.

