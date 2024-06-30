COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Boating safety is top of mind in the days leading up to the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Several South Florida agencies, including City of Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez came together at Miami City Hall on Saturday to lead a hands-on workshop focusing on preventing tragedy on the water.

The parents of Lucy Fernandez, who lost their daughter in a 2022 boat crash, were also in attendance.

“Our goal is to prioritize responsible boating in an environment where speed, overcrowding, distractions and a lack of navigational knowledge pose significant risk,” said Andy Fernandez, Lucy’s father.

Lucy died when the boat she was on crashed into a mile marker near the Upper Keys in Biscayne Bay. She was 17 years old.

Another teen was permanently disabled by the injuries she suffered.

Members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard also took part in a panel discussion at Saturday’s event.

