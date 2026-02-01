MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Local activists and community leaders gathered at Walter Fraser Park in Miami Gardens to honor Trayvon Martin’s legacy at the Trayvon Martin Peace Walk and Talk Saturday.

The weekend of remembrance was organized by the Trayvon Martin Foundation.

The walk was the 14th annual peace walk, and served as a call for unity and social justice.

“So we do this not only for our Trayvon Martin but for your Trayvon Martin as well, because we want to send a clear message that our children matter,” said Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin.

Martin was just 17 years old when he was shot and killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer in 2012.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.