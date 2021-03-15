Local 5,000 Role Models of Excellence educators vaccinated at NW Miami-Dade event

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A vaccination event was held in Northwest Miami-Dade aimed at giving local educators a shot at prevention.

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson joined United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez Mats and Miami-Dade NAACP President Daniella Pierre at the event, held at the Juanita Mann Health Center, Monday morning.

Vaccination distributions were administered to Miami-Dade Public Schools educators with the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.