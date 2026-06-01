MIAMI (WSVN) - People living in a Miami trailer park are being forced out, and they are being given a cash incentive to move early that some of them have rejected.

The deadline has been extended until 5 p.m. on Monday for an estimated 50 residents who remain at the Silver Court mobile home park in Little Havana.

Property officials said 150 of the 200 residents have already moved out. Some of the remaining 50 residents have indicated they plan to accept the offer before Monday’s deadline.

Residents are facing eviction due to a change in land use.

Matt Rosenbaum, president of the Urban Group, said in a statement that those who move out before the deadline can receive up to $10,000 in early relocation payments from the property owner, in addition to receiving the amount mandated by the state.

Some residents said that isn’t enough, and Joseph Madera, the mobile home park’s president, said several dozen residents have rejected the offer.

“We have over 50 that are – we are going to stay to the end. We are going to pursue our political and legal options, to be able to get the outcome that we want, which is a three-year time extension and a $60,000 minimum,” said Madera.

The final deadline for residents to completely vacate is Sept. 30.

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