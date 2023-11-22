MIAMI (WSVN) - A devastating fire has left a family homeless right before the holidays, as their residence inside an apartment complex in Little Havana went up in flames.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the blaze, located at an apartment complex north of Flagler Street and 21st Avenue Tuesday night, which originated on the second floor, leaving a charred mess behind.

Two units were damaged, displacing a total of 10 people, including 5 children.

No injuries were reported.

